COSAFA U-17 GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP:

Final: Uganda Vs South Africa

At St Francois Xavier Stadium, Mauritius

*Kick off: 2:00 PM

There is a lot of excitement and anxiety prior to the long awaited final for the 2019 COSAFA Girls Championship at the St Francois Xavier Stadium in Mauritius on Sunday afternoon.

Guest country Uganda has defiled the odds and made wonders to progress to the final, scoring an amazing 44 goals in 4 games from the group stages.

Coming to the final against pre-tournament favourites, South Africa, the guest country remains upbeat.

Head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has made one change to the eleven players who will start the game for Uganda.

Kawempe Muslim SS midfielder Samali Nakacwa returns to the starting list at the expense of Katuuso Community SS player Catherine Nagadya.

Nagadya had started the game in the 12-0 semi-final victory over Botswana.

The other 10 players remain unchanged. Gillian Akadinda is maintained at right back and so is Patricia Akiror at right back.

Uganda Martyr’s midfielder Kevin Nakacwa and Kawempe Muslim SS player Shakira Nyinagahirwa retain their central midfield roles while Olila High School Bira Nadunga and Kawempe Muslim SS player Stella Musibika are to pair in the central defence.

The attacking trio of skipper Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba and Margret Kunihira, all who scored hat-tricks against Botswana remain to spear head team Uganda.

COSAFA Media Left back Patricia Akiror in action

We are ready for the final. The motivation for our players is very high. They are all focused and we are going to put up a strong fight and we shall go back with the trophy. Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi, head coach Uganda U-17 Girls Team

Uganda Girls U17 XI:

Daphine Nyayenga (GK) (Uganda Martyrs HS), Gillian Akadinda (Olila HS), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim SS), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Juliet Nalukenge (Captain – Kawempe MuslimSS), Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono High School), Samali Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim SS)

Subs:

Joan Namusisi (GK) (Mukono HS), Gift Nasasira (GK) (Gadafi Integrated), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Moureen Nangonzi (Mukono HS), Samali Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Catherine Nagadya (Katuuso Community SS) Precious Atwiine (Up Hill College), Cissy Kabarwani (King of Kings), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS), and Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School).