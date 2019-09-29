Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia will have to wait for another season to feature in the CAF Champions League.

The K’Ogalo have been sent packing from this year’s competition by USM Algers of Algeria.

Holding a 4-1 advantage in the first leg, the Algerians won 2-0 in Nairobi to send the Kenyan giants into the Caf Confederation Cup play offs.

It was a heart breaking story for Uganda Cranes goalie Robert Odongkara as AC Horoya bowed out on penalties at the expense of another Algerian side, JS Kablyie.

The game ended 2-0 in Guinea to tie the aggregate 2-2 but Horoya lost 4-2 in penalties.

Odongkara was among the substitutes in the game and they fail to reach the group stages for the first time in three years.

Elsewhere, TP Mazembe, AS Vita, Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel and Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto also join the group stages.

Team so far in the CAF CL Group Stages