Zesco United 2-1 Young Africans (Agg: 3-2)

Umar Kasumba will be one of the few Ugandans to feature in the group stages of the CAF Champions League after his side; Zesco United won 2-1 against Young Africans.

In so doing, the Zambians denied former immediate league top scorer Juma Balinya a chance to make a maiden appearance in the group stages.

Kenyan international Jackson Jesse Were and an own goal from Abdul Aziz Makame sunk the hard fighting Tanzanians who had drawn 1-1 at home in the reverse fixture.

Zesco United are now into the group stages of the most lucrative club competition for a fourth successive time.

Young Africans and Balinya will now try their luck in the Caf Confederation Cup play offs as they try to reach the group stages of the competition.

Team so far in the CAF CL Group Stages