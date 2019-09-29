Ertis Pavlodar 4-2 Shakhtar Karagandy

Shakhtar Karagandy may be going through a rough patch in the Kazakstan Premier League but Willian Kizito Luwagga is enjoying quality playing time.

The Uganda Cranes attacking midfielder was on target as Karagandy fell to Ertis Pavlodar at Centralnyj Stadium on Saturday.

Luwagga opened the scoring in the 15th minute thanks to Ivan Pesic assist.

The former Bunamwaya (Vipers) man doubled the lead 20 minutes later with a calm finish from about 8 yards out after being set up by Zhan-Ali Payruz from the right. Luwagga has now scored five goals this season in 20 appearances.

https://web.facebook.com/kizitoluwa/videos/1268184216699428/

Karagandy took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break but after recess wheels fell off and let four goals.

Quickfire goals from Serbian Dejan Georgijevic and french forward Jeremy Manzorro drew Ertis Pavlodar level with just under 25 minutes to play.

Manzorro got his second with four minutes to play and Ruslan Mingazov sealed the win with the fourth goal in the 90th minute.

Luwagga and Shakhtar Karagandy return to action in three weeks time when they visit Taraz on October 19.