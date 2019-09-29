Uganda Cranes Regional Tours (Na Mutima 2019):

West Nile Region Select 0-3 Uganda Cranes (Local based players)

Uganda Cranes earned their first ever win over the West Nile region, triumphing 3-0 before a fully packed gallery at the Paridi Stadium in Adjumani on Saturday.

Mbarara City winger Ibrahim Orit, Sports Club Villa right back Ashraf Mandela and Vipers Sports Club gangly forward Fahad Bayo netted the goals in the thrilling encounter.

Orit scored on his first calling for the national team for the opener.

Mandela added the second before the Bayo’s strike added the icing on the cake.

Abdallah Mubiru’s coached side is preparing for the return leg of the CHAN 2020 qualifier against Burundi in Kampala, having majestically won the first leg 3-0 away in Bujumbura.

Mubiru and the technical team used two different line ups for either halves in a bid to test out the various players on the team.

“We are humbled for this performance. All the players showed the right character and discipline throughout the game.” Mubiru, who also coaches Police FC in the Uganda Premier League noted.

This was the first ever win for Uganda Cranes in the regional tours over a West Nile entity after similar 1-0 victories at the Green Light Stadium and Bar Okoro, Zombo grounds in 2016 and 2017 respectively under Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

The regional tours were started by FUFA way back in 2014 with the main objective of taking the national team brand closer to the people in their respective localities.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda and Nile Breweries Limited under the Nile Special brand fund these regional tours.