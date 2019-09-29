Proline 2-1 AS Kigali (Agg: 3-2)

Proline had to hold their breath in the last ten minutes two win 2-1 against resurgent AS Kigali and advance 3-2 on aggregate to the Caf Confederation Cup play off.

Ivan Bogere notched a first half double for Matia Lule coached side but the visitors pulled one back in the 82nd minute to set up a nervy finish.

Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza should have already put the game beyond the Rwanda outfit at the time but missed two good chances while Bright Anukani also wasted another good opportunity.

Proline, on their debut campaign on the continent are now 180 minutes away from the Caf Confederation Cup group stages and will face one of the sides that failed to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stages in the previous round.