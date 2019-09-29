Raja Casablanca 1-1 Al Nasr (Agg: 4-2)

After eight years absence from the CAF Champions League group stages, Morocco giants Raja Casablanca are back.

The Green Eagles drew 1-1 with Libya’s Al Nasr at the Mohamed V Complex in Casablanca on Saturday night to qualify 4-2 on aggregate.

The Green Eagles had won the first leg 3-1 and all they needed was avoid defeat which they did to return to the most lucrative club competition on the continent.

Mohsen Mitwally scored Raja Casablanca’s lone goal while Junior Figongang scored for the visitors.

Raja had last played in the group stages of the competition in 2011.

Team so far in the CAF CL Group Stages

Petro de Luanda (Angola) Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) Raja Casablanca (Morocco) Esperance (Tunisia) Platinum Stars (Zimbabwe) Al Ahly (Egypt) Zesco United (Zambia)