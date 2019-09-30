The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued a statement in regards to the would be second leg clash between Zamalek and Generation Foot.

The Senegal side accused Zamalek of late change of venue and dates for the game and they did refuse to adhere and thus game wasn’t played.

Generation Foot lead 2-1 from the first leg and it remains to be seen what decision CAF will make but here is the statement so far.

“CAF has been closely following the situation regarding the second leg, of the second preliminary round, of the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20, between Zamalek (Egypt) and Generation Foot (Senegal), which was due to take place over the weekend. The relevant CAF bodies and representatives are currently examining the situation and further information and updates will be issued in due time.”

