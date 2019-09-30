Finally! The long-awaited confirmation has been made on Monday, 30th September 2019 that Northern Irishman Jonathan ‘Johnny’ Mckinstry is the new Uganda Cranes head coach.

McKinstry, 34, replaces Frenchman Sebastien Desabre who resigned after the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last July.

He was officially unveiled by FUFA CEO Edgar Watson who was flanked by the acting FUFA President Justus Mugisha and Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein.

The young tactician was the successful choice from the 137 coaches that applied for the job.

The final three-man shortlist that had McKinstry, Hugo Broos and Luc Eymael was generated by a panel of experts that included African legend Kalusha Bwalya, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson, Stone Kyambadde

He is of late been head coach at Bangladesh entity Saif Sporting Club having previously handled the Sierra Leone and Rwanda national teams.

McKinstry’s immediate task at hand will be to handle the return leg of the CHAN 2020 qualifier as Uganda Cranes host Burundi in Kampala.

Uganda triumphed 3-0 during the opening leg played a fortnight ago in Bujumbura.

WE CHOSE A Coach who fits the right age group of ugandan players, a coach who will be a resident coach to monitor the players. Edgar Watson, FUFA CEO

ugandan players are hungry for success. they have the fire burning within them. i am eager to work with them Johnny McKinstry