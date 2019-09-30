Nine past winners have confirmed their spot in the CAF Champions League group stages for the 2019/20 edition with 15 teams already confirmed.

Reigning champions Esperance of Tunisia survived a scare against Elect Sport of Chad to join the lucrative stages of the competition.

They are joined by compatriots Etoile Du Sahel who despite finishing with ten man overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-0 against Asante Kotoko.

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns were biggest winners in the last round winning 16-1 against Cote dor of Seychelles.

Other former winners to be part of the October Wednesday 9 draw are DR Congo duo of TP Mazembe and AS Vita, record winners, Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca and Raja Athletic Club of Morocco as well as JS Kabylie of Algeria, winners in 1981 and 1990.

The former winners could be joined by Zamalek of Egypt if a Caf decision against Generation Foot goes their way.

Non winners in the group stages are Angola’s duo of Primeiro de Agosto and Petro de Luanda, Zambia’s Zesco United, Zimbabwe’s Platinum Stars, Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan and Algeria’s USM Algers who trounced Gor Mahia.

Team in the CAF CL Group Stages