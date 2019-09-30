William Wadri scored late to ensure Kenya’s Bandari reached the CAF Confederation Cup playoff despite a 2-1 defeat at the expense of Tunisia’s Ben Guerdane.

The Kenyan side had won 2-0 at home but were trailing by the same score line in Tunis when the former Proline, Police and Vipers striker netted the goal in the 89th minute.

There was also joy for Sebastien Desabre’s Pyramids who won away against CR Belouizdad despite drawing 1-1 at home in the reverse fixture.

Pyramids is home to Lumala Abdu who hasn’t played on the continent so far due to lack of license but will most likely play at the play offs.

Other teams that made it to the play off include Mali’s Djoliba, South Africa’s surprise package TS Galaxy and Patrick Kaddu’s RS Berkane.

The 16-teams remaining the competition will be drawn against the sides that have fallen from Caf Champions League including KCCA, Gor Mahia and Tanzania’s Young Africans.

CAF Confederation Cup Play Offs

Proline (Uganda) Bandari (Kenya) Pyramids (Egypt) RS Berkane (Morocco) Hassan Agadir (Morocco) FC Esae (Benin) Triangle (Zimbabwe) Zanaco (Zambia) TS Galaxy (South Africa) Bidvest Wits (South Africa) Motema Pembe (DR Congo) Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) Djoliba (Mali) San Pedro (Ivory Coast) El Masry (Egypt) Paradou (Algeria)

CAF Champions League Drop outs