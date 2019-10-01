Bul 2-0 Maroons

Bul maintained their decent start to the season by stopping Maroons’ three-game winning streak with a 2-0 defeat to go top of the Uganda Premier League table.

Robert Mukongotya brace was all the hosts needed to bag their fourth win in five games this season.

The former URA forward scored in either half to ensure Peter Onen’s side are now on 12 points and at the top for at least the next 24 hours pending results from SC Villa and Onduparaka games.

Maroons are just three places below in fourth with nine points from five games.