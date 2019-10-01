CECAFA U-20 Championship 2019 | Semifinals

Tanzania Vs Sudan – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu (3 PM)

Kenya Vs Eritrea – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)

The 2019 CECAFA U-20 Boys Challenge Cup enters the semifinal stage on Wednesday with two games at the different venues (Njeru and Gulu).

At the Pece War Memorial Stadium in the Northern Uganda district of Gulu, Tanzania takes on Sudan in an encounter that many may expect to be physical.

Muhammed Mousa, the head coach of the Sudan U-20 team is confident that his charges will approach the game cautiously well aware that at stake is a final slot.

The winner between Tanzania and Sudan will battle either Eritrea or Kenya in Saturday’s final.

Addressing the media on Tuesday in Gulu, Mousa expressed confidence;

Right from the first day, the confidence in our players was the strong factor. We built on that And the target was one to win this competition. We shall defend as the entire team. Mohamed Mousa, Sudan U-20 Head Coach

Respect vis-à-vis fear factors

Mousa admitted that whereas they respect Tanzania, there is no need to fear them.

“We respect Tanzania but we do not fear them. Against South Sudan, it was an exceptional game. It was played on a flooded surface and difficult to play in that condition. We conceded a penalty that was reflected because of the playing surface,” he added.

Mousa is even less concerned as regards conceding goals since they have not conceded in the last quarterfinal clash against rivals South Sudan.

“I am not worried about conceding goals. After all, all the teams in this tournament have conceded goals. The positive is that in the quarterfinal match against South Sudan, we did not concede. We shall defend as the entire team,” Mousa stated.

Important Players

The key players for team Sudan include Abbas Muhammed Namir, goalkeeper Elnoor Adam Mohamed, Shihab Eldeen Siddiq Abdalrahman and skipper Ali Osama Mohamed among others.

Tanzania’s two lethal forwards Pius John Kelvin and Albart Andrew Simchimba are the most dangerous players.

Quarterfinal Results