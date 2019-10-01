CECAFA U-20 Championship 2019 | Semifinals (Wednesday, 2nd October)

Tanzania Vs Sudan – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu (3 PM)

Kenya Vs Eritrea – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)

Tanzania U-20 head coach Zuberi Katwila predicts a tough encounter when they square off with Sudan in one of the semifinal clashes lined up on Wednesday.

Katwila whose side eliminated hosts Uganda 4-2 in the quarterfinal on Sunday expects a balanced battle for supremacy as these two sides fight for a slot in Saturday’s final.

Speaking Swahili through an interpreter, Katwila noted;

I am grateful for the Almighty Allah for eliminating Uganda Hippos in the quarterfinals. It was another fight well handled. We know that a tough match us in the semifinals against Sudan. Tanzania U-20 head coach Zuberi Katwila

Recovery of injured and fatigued players:

By virtue of the fact that Tanzania’s quarterfinal duel was held on a soggy Pece surface, the players used a lot of energy and some might have picked up knocks.

The coach is happy that they have optimally utilized the two-day break (Monday and Tuesday) for recovery and preparations for the Wednesday semifinal.

“About the players that are doubtful because of knocks, we are hopeful that the medical team will deliver the best news to us about their steady fast recovery. We can play under every condition that it will take whether it rains or not. We have had a very good recovery process and hope that they will be in time for the Sudan game,” Katwila added.

Tanzania progressed to the semi-finals after eliminating hosts Uganda following a 4-2 comprehensive.

Two goals apiece from forwards Andrew Albart Simchimba and John Pius Kelvin inspired Katwila’s coached side to victory.

These aforementioned two players will be the focal point as Tanzania seeks for the much-needed goals.

Tanzania Probable XI: Ally Salim Katoro (G.K), Saimon Gastapha Runkomba, Oscar Geofrey Masai (Captain), Naffal Kelvin Nashon, Abdul Hamis Suleiman, Israel Patrick Mwenda, Nickson Job Dickson, Tepsi Advance Theonassy, Dismas Novatus Miroshi, Andrew Albart Simchimba, Pius John Kelvin

Subs: Razack Ramadhan Shekimweri (G.K), Maseke Wibol Changarawe (G.K), Ali Shomari Kibwana, Lusajo Elukaga Mwaikenda, Franck George Kihole, Ally Hussein Msengi, Justin Mayaya Onesmo, Gadaf Ramadhan Said, Said Suleiman Luyaya

Sudan Probable XI: Mohamed Elnoor Adam (G.K), Mohamed Ali Osama, Ahmed Mahmoud Ali, Moumen Esam, Shihab Eldeen Siddiq Abdalrahman, Mohamed Abbas Namir, Musab Kurdman Elsidiq, Ibrahim Mohamed Elfaki, Ammar Yaseraboal Qassem, Elamin Gafar Wagealla

Subs: Ammar Mohamed Kannou, Ali Eljamri Albager, Altaher Mohamed Altahir, Osman Mokhtar Alnour, Mustafa Nagi Hassan, Abdalla Yagoob Abdalla (G.K), Zaher Dahia Ishaq