Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson seldom mints words every time he is granted the opportunity for a speech.

The former Uganda Cranes and Sports Club Villa captain who is now the federation president for over 10 years was part of the panel that sieved the 137 applicants to zero down to the final three man short list.

He confessed that one of the reasons presented for the appointment of Johathan McKinstry as the head coach for national team was the suitability of the coach vis-à-vis the age bracket and playing style of Ugandan players.

McKinstry, the Northern Irishman beat 136 other applicants to the job that he kick starts on 1st October 2019 until 2022 (unless otherwise).

We picked a coach who could rhyme with the age bracket of most players we have. A coach who understands and appreciates our style of play and one who be a resident coach to monitor most players in the different leagues. All these are in line with FUFA’s mission of being the number one footballing country on and off the field of play in Africa. Edgar Watson, FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Watson was part of the 5 man panel that sieved the applicants and zeroed to three for the final shortlist.

The others included Ali Mwebe (FUFA Football Development Director), Stone Kyambadde (Uganda Coaches Association), Dr Patrick Bernard Ogwel (Government representative) and Kalusha Bwalya (Africa Football expert).

A UEFA Pro Licence holder, McKinstry replaces Frenchman Sebastien Desabre and joins the long queue of foreign based coaches to have handled the Uganda Cranes effective 1st October 2019.

McKinstry will work alongside the interim coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Charles Livingstone Mbabaz.

The first task at hand will be to oversee Uganda Cranes’ return leg of the CHAN 2020 Qualifiers against Burundi on 19th October 2019 in Kampala.

Six weeks later, he will handle the AFCON 2021 away qualifier against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou, West Africa.

Bio Data:

Date of Birth: 16 th July, 1985

16 July, 1985 Place of Birth: Lishurn, Northern Ireland

Lishurn, Northern Ireland Teams Managed : Sierra Leone National team (2013-2014), Rwanda National team (2015-2016), Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania; 2017 – 2018), Siaf SC (Bangladesh; 2018-September 27 th 2019)

: Sierra Leone National team (2013-2014), Rwanda National team (2015-2016), Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania; 2017 – 2018), Siaf SC (Bangladesh; 2018-September 27 2019) Coach of the Tournament: CECAFA 2015 Senior Challenge Cup

Uganda Cranes coaches since 1965: