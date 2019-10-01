Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is in advanced negotiations with the management of Aero beach, Entebbe to construct a state of art beach soccer facility.

The development was confirmed at the FUFA 95th Ordinary Assembly that convened at Multi-purpose hall in Adjumani district.

This comes at a time when Uganda will host the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Beach Soccer championship.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Beach soccer action in Uganda

Deo Mutabazi, the chairperson of the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) is humbled by this timely move that will help this game attain a permanent home.

In a long while, we have yearned for a permanent home where we shall be based to host the games for the league and the national team. Thanks be to God that Aero beach management has agreed with FUFA to construct a beach soccer facility. Deo Mutabazi, Chairman Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA)

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Deo Mutabazi, the chairperson of the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA)

The aero beach facility is spacious enough to construct a standard playing field with provision for training and warm up field as well.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) which will be signed between FUFA and the management of Aero beach, the time span for the deal will last up to 30 years with a clause to extend in the future.

Budget estimates:

FUFA has already budgeted for at least $150,000 for completion of this facility that will be the new home of beach soccer in Uganda courtesy of the FIFA Forward Programme.

For a long time, beach soccer has been played at Lido and Sports beaches in Entebbe as well as the Mutola beach in Mukono.

There were plans too, to construct beach soccer facilities at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole and Kitubulu in Entebbe.

KAWOWO SPORTS Kitubulu site adjacent Lake Victoria shore line where the FUFA had originally proposed to construct the beach soccer stadium

The Kitubulu project had been commissioned but took a new twist when Entebbe Municipal councilors (from Division A) questioned the choice of the proposed facility being a lake shoreline, something that would be detrimental to the environment.

The national beach soccer league is currently being played at Lido and Mutola beaches.

Uganda will host the AFCON 2020 Beach Soccer in December.

By that time, it is expected that the Aero beach facility will have been completed.