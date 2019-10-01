Uganda U17 Girls’ national team made a heroine return home on Tuesday afternoon after their successful journey at the 2019 COSAFA U17 Girls’ Championship in Mauritius.

A perfect run at the championship saw Uganda reign and emerge winners defeating South Africa 2-1 in the final on Sunday thanks to goals from Fauzia Najjemba and Juliet Nalukenge.

The team returned home aboard Emirates airlines and touched base at Entebbe International Airport at 1:15pm and was welcomed by FUFA Football Development Director Ali Mwebe.

At the airport, the team was given plaudits by the travellers and even on their way to Kampala.

Acting FUFA President Justus Mugisha lauded the players and the coaches for a job well done and promised that the federation is committed towards Women’s football.

“As FUFA, we are proud of the success the team has brought us. We are delighted that our efforts towards the development of Women’s football in recent times has started to bear fruits. And we hope the future is even brighter.”

Uganda won the championship in style finishing unbeaten and scoring a total of 46 goals in the five games played.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge and Daphine Nyayenga ended the tournament as top scorer (18goals) and best goalkeeper respectively.

Mugisha indicated that the players being minors, are not supposed to be given money and thus FUFA decided to hand each player a pair of playing boots and three balls plus goal nets to their respective schools.

Head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi indicated it was teamwork that led them to success and they worked as a unit to become champion.

“In camp, we had our slogan of Teamwork that pushed us to go all the way. The players were committed from the first game and we thank FUFA for giving us the opportunity to compete at such a stage.”

Uganda U17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Nyayenga Daphine (GK) (Uganda Martyrs HS), Namusisi Joan (GK) (Mukono HS), and Nasasira Gift (GK) (Gadafi Integrated).

Defenders: Akadinda Gilian (Olila HS), Atwine Precious (Upper Hill College), Musibika Stella (Kawempe Muslim SS), Akiror Patricia (Masaka SS) and Kabarwani Cissy (King of Kings).

Midfielders: Namaganda Zaitun (Taggy High School), Komuntale Sumayah (King of Kings), Nadunga Bira (Olila HS), Nakacwa Kevin (Uganda Martyrs HS), Nangonzi Maureen (Mukono HS), and Nakacwa Samali (Kawempe Muslim SS).

Forwards: Nalukenge Juliet (Kawempe Muslim SS) Najjemba Fauzia (Mukono High School), Nagadya Catherine (Katuuso Community SS), Kunihira Margret (Kawempe Muslim), Nyinagahirwa Shakira (Kawempe Muslim SS), and Nandago Hadijah (Kawempe Muslim SS)

Technical team