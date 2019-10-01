Kyetume 0-1 Police

Ben Ocen goal at the death of halftime was enough for dominant Police to edge hosts Kyetume 1-0 and get the Cops their first win of the season.

Coming into the game, Abdallah Mubiru’s side had lost twice (including board room defeat to Onduparaka) and drawn as many and had -1 point on the table.

They were by far the best side on a chilly afternoon at Namboole but had to wait till the last minute of the first half to score the winner through returning Ocen.

The second half was no different as they kept knocking on the doors but Kyetume defended with resilience.

Maximum points mean the 2005 league champions are now on two points and remain second from bottom but will take a lot of positives.

Kyetume are 12th on the table with only two points better than the Cops.