Uganda Premier League

Proline FC 2-0 Express FC

Proine Football Club piled more misery on struggling Express FC condemning them to their fourth loss of the season as the league resumed on Tuesday.

Despite taking the lead through Disan Galiwango, two goals both from free kicks by skipper Nordin Bunjo Jjagwe and Mustafa Mujjuzi ensured Proline staged a comeback to garner maximum points.

Proline FC fresh from eliminating AS Kigali from CAF Confederation Cup missed the services of Bright Anukani while striker Ivan Bogere was an unused substitute.

Express FC had a better start with Frank Ssenyondo and Frank Kalanda getting close but failed to put away the chances.

On the other hand, Proline FC too had chances when they withered through the early pressure and dominated proceedings.

Galiwango fired home in the 20th minute when he ran for a long ball to tap home past goalkeeper Hassan Matovu.

The lead was however short-lived when he curled home from a free-kick four minutes later to restore parity.

With seven minutes the clock, defender Mujjuzi scored the second goal and the winner for Proline also coming from a free-kick.

Matia Lule’s side has now won two games this season but have no point following the 6 points they were docked for failure to honor the game against SC Villa.

The loss is the fourth for Express who had also suffered defeat against BUL, Onduparaka and SC Villa.

Proline FC Starting XI: Hassan Matovu, Saka Mpiima, Mustafa Mujuzi, Bunjo Noordin, Yusuf Mukisa, Hakim Kiwanuka, Mahad Kakooza, Diego Hamis Kizza, Edirisa Lubega, Ibrahim Wamanah.

Substitutes: Bashir Ssekagya, James Begesa, Sam Kintu, Rogers Mato, Alfred Leku, Ivan Bogere, Andrew Okiring

Express FC XI: Tony Kyamera, Yiga Muhammad, Cyrus Kibande, Martin Kizza, Andrew Kiwanuka, Daniel Shabena, Lawrence Kigonya, Hamdan Nsubuga, Disan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda, Frank Ssenyondo

Substitutes: Sadat Mugenyi, Hamis Batega, Idris Kabonge, Denis Sserukwaya, Joshua Musoke, David Kakeeto, Enock Ssebagala