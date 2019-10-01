Wednesday October 2, 2019

Mandela National stadium, Namboole 8pm

The growing rivalry between SC Villa and Vipers takes a new twist on Wednesday when the two sides clash under Mandela National stadium, Namboole floodlights.

The two share 19 titles between them although the Jogoos dwarf the Venoms with 16 of those but the Kitende based side has always got the better of the Blues in league meetings.

But the records will count less when the two sides meet early in the season with either desperate for maximum points.

SC Villa are top of the standings with 10 points from 5 games and victory will see them open a five point gap between them and the Venoms who have played two games less.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Abraham Ndugwa

The hosts come into the game on the back a 1-0 win over rivals Express and will hope Bashir Mutanda; former Venom rediscovers his goal scoring touch to add to Ambrose Kirya, Emmanuel Kalyowa and Charles Lwanga threat up front.

Fahad Bayo, five goals in as many matches will be the main man for Edward Golola side.

Key Stats

This will be the 29th league meeting between the two sides. SC Villa has won 6, lost 12 and the rest have been draws.

SC Villa have won just one home game in the last seven against Vipers, losing three in the process including last season’s corresponding fixture.