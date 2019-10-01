Wednesday October 2, 2019

Onduparaka Vs Wakiso Giants – Green Light stadium, Arua 4.30pm

Viane Sekajugo is unsure of whether he will celebrate in case he nets against Onduparaka.

The forward faces the Caterpillars for the first time since departing the side in the previous window in Wakiso Giants colours on Wednesday.

“To be sincere, am not sure of how to react,” he said. “But let me score first and then see,” he reacted when asked if he will celebrate a goal at the Green Light stadium.

Sekajugo and Wakiso Giants are desperate for maximum points but the forward admits it will be a very tough game against a very good team with massive support.

“They are always hard to beat at their home,” he explained.

“The support is always massive but we are not intimidated and all we focus on is the game and the target is all points

The visitors are winless in two games and face a side that has won three games in their last four including the one against Police which they Cops forfeited.

With nine points, Ondu has an opportunity to go top of the 16-team log with victory while they will be surpassed by a point if Wakiso Giants win.

Karim Ndugwa and Kirizestom Ntambi could earn starting places for the visitors.

The hosts, playing at Green Light stadium for the first time this season will rely on Muhammad Gadafi and Vitalis Tabu brilliance to inspire them.