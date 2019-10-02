Mbarara City 2-1 Busoga United

Brian Aheebwa and Paul Mucureezi scored in the first half to hand Paul Nkata a winning start to career as coach at Mbarara City in a 2-1 win over Busoga United in Luzira.

Aheebwa opened the scoring in the 16th minute off Mucureezi assist and the provider turned scorer with a winner in the last minute of additional time in the first half.

Seven minutes into the second half, Ibrahim Mugulusi pulled one back for Abbey Kikomeko’s side but the hosts held on for all points.

#We are back to Winning Ways! pic.twitter.com/i15DIbNuJP — Mbarara City FC Official (@TeamMbararaCity) October 1, 2019

Tom Ikara, their former player made a match winning save to ensure the Ankole Lions won all points that see them move to 5th on the 16-team table with 8 points.

Busoga United are now on 6 points and 9th on the table.