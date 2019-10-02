CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup 2019:

Sudan 1-2 Tanzania

Tanzania became the first country to confirm their slot at the on-going CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup in Uganda.

The Tanzanians overcame Sudan 2-1 in the semi-final played in largely an empty Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Right back Israel Patrick Mwenda and usual suspect Pius Kelvin John scored two first half goals to inspire Zuberi S. Katwila’s coached side.

When the second half returned, Sudan returned completely a different entity.

Musab Kurdman Elsidiq was denied by the solid Tanzania defence and Ahmed Mahmoud Ali missed a free header off a free kick from Ali Osama Mohamed.

The Sudanese eventually pulled back a goal through Mohamed Abbas Namir.

Namir followed up with a simple tap-in at the back post after goalkeeper Razack Ramadhan Shekimweri had fluffed Ahmed Mahmoud Ali’s initial harmless goal on target on 52 minutes.

The two sides remained on course with different objectives.

Tanzania defended well as Sudan continued to attack with no break through.

Tanzania will face Kenya in Saturday’s final at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

Kenya out-witted Eritrea 1-0 during the second semi-final match in Njeru.

Team Line Ups:

Sudan XI:

Mohamed Elnoor Adam (G.K), Mohamed Osama Ali (Captain), Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed, Wagella Gafar Elamin, Ahmed Mahmoud Ali, Esam Moumen, Ammar Yaseraboalqassem, Musab Kurdman Elsidiq, Ibrahim Mohamed Elfaki, Shihab Eldeen Siddiq Abdalrahman, Mohamed Abbas Namir

Substitutes:

Abdalla Yagoob Abdalla (G.K), Altaher Mohamed Altahir, John Otengal Khames, Ammar Mohamed Kannou, Mustafa Nagi Hassan, Ahmed Nadir Mansoor, Zahir Dahia Ishaq, Albager Ali Eljamri

Head coach: Mohamed Mousa (Sudan)

Tanzania XI:

Razack Ramadhan Shekimweri (G.K), Israel Patrick Mwenda, Gastapha Saimon Rukomba, Dickson Nickson Job, Kelvin Nashon Naffal, Abdul Hamis Suleiman, Kelvin Pius John, Tepsi Advance Theonassy, Novatus Dismas Miroshi, Oscar Gofrey Masai (Captain), Andrew Albart Simchimba

Substitutes:

Ally Salim Katoro (G.K), Wibol Maseke Changarawe (G.K), Said Suleiman Luyaya, Franck George Kihole, Gadaf Ramadhan Said, Kibwana Ali Shomari, Ally Hussein Msengi, Lusajo Elukaga Mwaikenda, Onesmo Justin Mayaya

Head Coach: Zuberi S. Katwila (Tanzania)

Match Officials: