Eritrea U20 national team have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their semi-final clash against Kenya on Tuesday at the ongoing U20 CECEFA U20 Challenge Cup in Uganda.

Kawowo Sports has exclusively learnt that four players have run away from camp and will not be available for the game against Kenya on Tuesday at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

Tournament joint top scorer Yoseif Tesfai Mewael who has scored six goals same as Tanzania’s Pius John Kelvin is part of the players that have gone Away Without Official Leave(AWOL).

The other three players are Simon Asmelash Mekonen, Hermon Fessehaye Yohanees and goalkeeper Hanibal Girmay.

Eritrea took the championship by surprise, first holding hosts Uganda to a two all draw in the opening game and eventually went ahead to top group A on seven points.

In the same group, they drew 3-3 against Sudan before outwitting minnows Djibouti 7-0.

At the quarterfinal stage, Eritrea eliminated Burundi winning the game 5-0 at the FUFA Technical Centre.