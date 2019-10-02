Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has budgeted for Shs. 32,449,310, 642 that will cater for all football activities and tasks in the season 2019 – 2020.
This figure was passed unanimously by the 95th FUFA Ordinary Assembly held at Multi-Purpose Hall in Adjumani district.
This historic assembly was chaired by the FUFA President Moses Magogo (who later told delegates that he will step aside for two months to allow FIFA close up investigations for alleged sale of FIFA World Cup 2014 tickets).
Expense estimates:
A lion’s share of this money will go to the national teams (Uganda Cranes, Underage sides, Sand Cranes and the Crested Cranes).
Shs. 11,934,955,264 has been budgeted for the national teams. Infrastructure (Shs. 5,744,680,000), Administration will take 4,660,000,000, Marketing and Communication (Shs. 2,964,395,378), Football development (Shs. 2,384,000,000), Competitions (Shs. 2,161,000,000), Governance (971,280,000), Membership (929,000,000) and Office of the President (700,000).
Total Income estimates:
This year’s income estimates are budgeted at Shs.32,463, 229,200. The biggest supporter source of income remains Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).
Through the FIFA forward programmes 1 and 2, FIFA will contribute 1,974,229,200 and 8,170,000,000 respectively.
From the FIFA solidarity fund, 760,000,000 is expected.
Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) grants are valued at 3,420,000,000.
The Government of Uganda funds (10,000,000,000), sponsorships (6,581,000,000), gate takings (900,000,000) and local income (658,000,000).
The financial report was presented by Rasoul Aliga, the FUFA finance committee chairman and Executive Committee member, FUFA Deputy CEO (In charge of football) Decolas Kiiza and certified by the main auditors KAL Associates certified public accountants.
FUFA Buget Estimates 2019/2020 (Uganda Shillings):
Income Estimates:
- FIFA Forward Programme 1.0: 1,974,229,000
- FIFA Forward Programme 2.0: 8,170,000,000
- FIFA Solidarity: 760,000,000
- CAF Grants: 3,420,000,000
- Gate Takings: 900,000,000
- Government Funds: 10,000,000,000
- Sponsorships: 6,581,000,000
- Local Income: 658,000,000
- Total: 32,463,229,200
Expenditure Estimates:
National Teams (11,934,955,264)
- International Competition Matches: 6,978,487, 264
- National Teams Personnel Emoluments: 1,605,487,264
- Capacity Development for National Personnel: 123,500,000
- Players and Coaches welfare: 917,000,000
- The FUFA Drum Competition: 500,000,000
- AFCON Beach Soccer finals 2020: 1,000,000,000
- International Clubs Competition: 500,000,000
- Non Government Funded Expenses: 310,000,000
Marketing and Communication (2,964,395,378)
- Planning, Analysis and Brand Strategy: 604,000,000
- Capacity Building: 50,000,000
- Sponsors Relationships: 4,000,000
- External Communication Tools: 246,400,000
- Generate Revenue: 1,814,995,378
- Event management: 245,000,000
Football Development (2,384,000,000)
- Human Resource Capacity Building: 492,000,000
- Women’s Football: 620,000,000
- Youth Football: 820,000,000
- Beach Soccer Development: 210,000,000
- Futsal Development: 28,000,000
- Referees (IFP): 162,000,000
- Players: 14,000,000
- Institute: 38,000,000
Competitions (2,161,000,000)
- Organization of competitions: 572,000,000
- Club Pro Agenda: 190,000,000
- Prize money for competitions: 562,000,000
- Referees competition matters: 696,000,000
- Licensing: 71,000,000
- Support Functions: 50,000,000
- Regulations: 20,000,000
Infrastructure (5,744,680,000)
- Useable Equipment: 340,000,000
- Projects: 5,074,680,000
- Infrastructure Programme: 330,000,000
Administration (4,660,000,000):
- General: 4,000,000
- Travel: 210,000,000
- Estate Management: 380,000,000
- IT and Communication: 147,000,000
- Human Resource: 2,669,000,000
- Finance: 1,250,000,000
Membership (929,000,000)
- Strategy Expenses: 45,000,000
- Members Financial Assistance: 670,000,000
- Regional Football Associations (RFA) Strategy: 107,000,000
- Special Interest Group (SIP) Offices: 43,000,000
- Players: 30,000,000
Governance (971,280,000)
- Compliance with statures, regulations and policies: 216,780,000
- Management of Asset and Document Titles: 25,000,000
- Legal Matters: 80,500,000
- Control Systems: 95,000,000
- General Assembly, Executive and Standing Committee Meetings: 485,000,000
- Stakeholders confidence: 69,000,000
Office of the President (700,000,000)
- General: 40,000,000
- Programmes of the president: 350,000,000
- Office of the FUFA President: 310,000,000
TOTAL EXPENDITURE: 32,449,310,642