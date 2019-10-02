Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has budgeted for Shs. 32,449,310, 642 that will cater for all football activities and tasks in the season 2019 – 2020.

This figure was passed unanimously by the 95th FUFA Ordinary Assembly held at Multi-Purpose Hall in Adjumani district.

This historic assembly was chaired by the FUFA President Moses Magogo (who later told delegates that he will step aside for two months to allow FIFA close up investigations for alleged sale of FIFA World Cup 2014 tickets).

Expense estimates:

A lion’s share of this money will go to the national teams (Uganda Cranes, Underage sides, Sand Cranes and the Crested Cranes).

Shs. 11,934,955,264 has been budgeted for the national teams. Infrastructure (Shs. 5,744,680,000), Administration will take 4,660,000,000, Marketing and Communication (Shs. 2,964,395,378), Football development (Shs. 2,384,000,000), Competitions (Shs. 2,161,000,000), Governance (971,280,000), Membership (929,000,000) and Office of the President (700,000).

Total Income estimates:

This year’s income estimates are budgeted at Shs.32,463, 229,200. The biggest supporter source of income remains Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Through the FIFA forward programmes 1 and 2, FIFA will contribute 1,974,229,200 and 8,170,000,000 respectively.

From the FIFA solidarity fund, 760,000,000 is expected.

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) grants are valued at 3,420,000,000.

The Government of Uganda funds (10,000,000,000), sponsorships (6,581,000,000), gate takings (900,000,000) and local income (658,000,000).

The financial report was presented by Rasoul Aliga, the FUFA finance committee chairman and Executive Committee member, FUFA Deputy CEO (In charge of football) Decolas Kiiza and certified by the main auditors KAL Associates certified public accountants.

FUFA Buget Estimates 2019/2020 (Uganda Shillings):

Income Estimates:

FIFA Forward Programme 1.0 : 1,974,229,000

: 1,974,229,000 FIFA Forward Programme 2.0 : 8,170,000,000

: 8,170,000,000 FIFA Solidarity : 760,000,000

: 760,000,000 CAF Grants : 3,420,000,000

: 3,420,000,000 Gate Takings : 900,000,000

: 900,000,000 Government Funds : 10,000,000,000

: 10,000,000,000 Sponsorships: 6,581,000,000

6,581,000,000 Local Income : 658,000,000

: 658,000,000 Total: 32,463,229,200

Expenditure Estimates:

National Teams (11,934,955,264)

International Competition Matches: 6,978,487, 264

6,978,487, 264 National Teams Personnel Emoluments : 1,605,487,264

: 1,605,487,264 Capacity Development for National Personnel : 123,500,000

: 123,500,000 Players and Coaches welfare : 917,000,000

: 917,000,000 The FUFA Drum Competition : 500,000,000

: 500,000,000 AFCON Beach Soccer finals 2020 : 1,000,000,000

: 1,000,000,000 International Clubs Competition : 500,000,000

: 500,000,000 Non Government Funded Expenses: 310,000,000

Marketing and Communication (2,964,395,378)

Planning, Analysis and Brand Strategy : 604,000,000

: 604,000,000 Capacity Building : 50,000,000

: 50,000,000 Sponsors Relationships : 4,000,000

: 4,000,000 External Communication Tools : 246,400,000

: 246,400,000 Generate Revenue : 1,814,995,378

: 1,814,995,378 Event management: 245,000,000

Football Development (2,384,000,000)

Human Resource Capacity Building : 492,000,000

: 492,000,000 Women’s Football : 620,000,000

: 620,000,000 Youth Football: 820,000,000

820,000,000 Beach Soccer Development : 210,000,000

: 210,000,000 Futsal Development : 28,000,000

: 28,000,000 Referees (IFP): 162,000,000

162,000,000 Players: 14,000,000

14,000,000 Institute: 38,000,000

Competitions (2,161,000,000)

Organization of competitions: 572,000,000

572,000,000 Club Pro Agenda : 190,000,000

: 190,000,000 Prize money for competitions : 562,000,000

: 562,000,000 Referees competition matters : 696,000,000

: 696,000,000 Licensing : 71,000,000

: 71,000,000 Support Functions : 50,000,000

: 50,000,000 Regulations: 20,000,000

Infrastructure (5,744,680,000)

Useable Equipment : 340,000,000

: 340,000,000 Projects : 5,074,680,000

: 5,074,680,000 Infrastructure Programme: 330,000,000

Administration (4,660,000,000):

General: 4,000,000

4,000,000 Travel : 210,000,000

: 210,000,000 Estate Management : 380,000,000

: 380,000,000 IT and Communication : 147,000,000

: 147,000,000 Human Resource : 2,669,000,000

: 2,669,000,000 Finance: 1,250,000,000

Membership (929,000,000)

Strategy Expenses : 45,000,000

: 45,000,000 Members Financial Assistance : 670,000,000

: 670,000,000 Regional Football Associations (RFA) Strategy : 107,000,000

: 107,000,000 Special Interest Group (SIP) Offices : 43,000,000

: 43,000,000 Players: 30,000,000

Governance (971,280,000)

Compliance with statures, regulations and policies : 216,780,000

: 216,780,000 Management of Asset and Document Titles : 25,000,000

: 25,000,000 Legal Matters: 80,500,000

80,500,000 Control Systems : 95,000,000

: 95,000,000 General Assembly, Executive and Standing Committee Meetings: 485,000,000

485,000,000 Stakeholders confidence: 69,000,000

Office of the President (700,000,000)

General: 40,000,000

40,000,000 Programmes of the president : 350,000,000

: 350,000,000 Office of the FUFA President: 310,000,000

TOTAL EXPENDITURE: 32,449,310,642