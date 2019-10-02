2019 JBG Golf Championship:
- Professionals: Wednesday, 2nd to Friday 3rd October (54 Holes)
- Main Event: Saturday, 5th October
*At Entebbe Golf Club(Mode of play – Stable ford, full handicap)
For now 22 solid years, the Gauff Consultants (U) Ltd have remained committed to the long term marriage with management of East and Central Africa’s oldest golfing facility, Entebbe Golf Club.
This annual amateur and professionals tournament has firmly cemented its roots at the lake side club.
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, it was a double edge for the championship.
As the professionals took to the field for round one of their 54 holes event, the rest of the world was being informed at the company’s home in Kololo, Kampala with a mega launch.
As feat would dictate, JBG is celebrating 40 years in Uganda.
Entebbe club’s official Wiltshire Marvin Kagoro expressed delight towards the sponsors who have become parents.
I thank JBG company for the support rendered to us and we are looking forward to great tournamentMarvin Kagoro, Entebbe Club Executive member
The professional kit is Shs 20M with their cut from the already 33 players being determined after round two.
Home bred professional Herman Deco Mutebi comfortably led day one with a 4-under par score of 67 on day one.
Close to 200 golfers from the different clubs in Uganda will grace the main event on Saturday.
Last year, Chinese Garrett Chen and lady president Eva Magala smiled to victory in the male and female catergories respectively.
Garrett tallied 41 stable ford points and Magala returned to the club house a total of 38 points to win on countback.
As the professionals wind down their business on Friday dusk, the main event the following dawn will usher in the main event.
Many await to face Entebbe’s famous doglegs and the largely challenging course with a cool breeze off the nearly Lake Victoria.
By the close of business, there will be assured merry making at the famous 19th hole with the official prize giving ceremony, speeches, dinner and surely, entertainment until the wee-hours of Sunday morning.
Golfers can not wait to swing into action.
Roll of Honour:
- 1998 – Joshua Tuhumwire
- 1999 – Stephen Kasaija
- 2000- David Kasimbazi
- 2001 – Moses Kitaka
- 2002- Ronald Kidega
- 2003 – Phrase Lubega
- 2004 – Deo Akope
- 2005 – Vincent Byamukama
- 2006 – Henry Byaruhanga
- 2007 – Peter Ssendawula
- 2008 – Silver Opio
- 2009 – Godwin Eyoki
- 2010 – Steven Odongo
- 2011 – Joseph Bogera
- 2012 – Willy Kitata
- 2013 – Timothy Okwi
- 2014 – Shou Ta Shang
- 2015- Ibra Bagalana
- 2016- Edwin Tabaro
- 2017- Jude Ochieng