2019 JBG Golf Championship:

Professionals: Wednesday, 2nd to Friday 3rd October (54 Holes)

Main Event: Saturday, 5th October

*At Entebbe Golf Club(Mode of play – Stable ford, full handicap)

For now 22 solid years, the Gauff Consultants (U) Ltd have remained committed to the long term marriage with management of East and Central Africa’s oldest golfing facility, Entebbe Golf Club.

This annual amateur and professionals tournament has firmly cemented its roots at the lake side club.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, it was a double edge for the championship.

As the professionals took to the field for round one of their 54 holes event, the rest of the world was being informed at the company’s home in Kololo, Kampala with a mega launch.

As feat would dictate, JBG is celebrating 40 years in Uganda.

Entebbe club’s official Wiltshire Marvin Kagoro expressed delight towards the sponsors who have become parents.

I thank JBG company for the support rendered to us and we are looking forward to great tournament Marvin Kagoro, Entebbe Club Executive member

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Marvin Kagoro prepares to tee-off

The professional kit is Shs 20M with their cut from the already 33 players being determined after round two.

Home bred professional Herman Deco Mutebi comfortably led day one with a 4-under par score of 67 on day one.

Close to 200 golfers from the different clubs in Uganda will grace the main event on Saturday.

Last year, Chinese Garrett Chen and lady president Eva Magala smiled to victory in the male and female catergories respectively.

Garrett tallied 41 stable ford points and Magala returned to the club house a total of 38 points to win on countback.

As the professionals wind down their business on Friday dusk, the main event the following dawn will usher in the main event.

Many await to face Entebbe’s famous doglegs and the largely challenging course with a cool breeze off the nearly Lake Victoria.

By the close of business, there will be assured merry making at the famous 19th hole with the official prize giving ceremony, speeches, dinner and surely, entertainment until the wee-hours of Sunday morning.

Golfers can not wait to swing into action.

Roll of Honour:

1998 – Joshua Tuhumwire

1999 – Stephen Kasaija

2000- David Kasimbazi

2001 – Moses Kitaka

2002- Ronald Kidega

2003 – Phrase Lubega

2004 – Deo Akope

2005 – Vincent Byamukama

2006 – Henry Byaruhanga

2007 – Peter Ssendawula

2008 – Silver Opio

2009 – Godwin Eyoki

2010 – Steven Odongo

2011 – Joseph Bogera

2012 – Willy Kitata

2013 – Timothy Okwi

2014 – Shou Ta Shang

2015- Ibra Bagalana

2016- Edwin Tabaro