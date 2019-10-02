Home Football Live: Sudan Vs Tanzania – 1st Semi-final (CECAFA U-20) FootballLive Live: Sudan Vs Tanzania – 1st Semi-final (CECAFA U-20) By David Isabirye - October 2, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Internalizing FUFA’s Shs 32 billion 2019 / 2020 budget Football Airtel Masaza Cup 2019: Kabaka Mutebi II to grace finale, Prize money increased Football Mubiru hopes first win takes pressure off his boys LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Live: Sudan Vs Tanzania – 1st Semi-final (CECAFA U-20) October 2, 2019