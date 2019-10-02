Bright Stars 0-0 URA

Bright Stars and URA stretched their winless streak to six and four games respectively in a dull stalemate at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The hosts are now yet to pick maximum points in six league games this season and still languish in relegation zone with three points out of a possible 18.

The result piles pressure on Coach Muhammad Kisekka who took over from Fred Kajoba in a bid to change the club’s playing philosophy as per the management.

But Sam Ssimbwa in the URA top seat is in more hot soup as the draw leaves his side 11th on the table with only five points.

The four time champions were expected to be competitors this season given their business in the window but are still a shadow of themselves five games into the campaign.