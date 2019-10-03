2019 JBG Golf Championship:

Professionals: Wednesday, 2 nd to Friday 3 rd October (54 Holes)

Wednesday, 2 to Friday 3 October (54 Holes) Day one Leader: Herman Deco Mutebi – 67 Gross

Entebbe born and bred professional golfer Herman Deco Mutebi returned 4 – under par 67 during the opening round of the 2019 JBG open at the lakeside Entebbe Golf Club on Wednesday.

Mutebi returned to the club house the best gross score, beating 32 other professionals during round one.

Right from the opening par 5 hole 1, Mutebi proved to be on a mission possible with a birdie.

He also birdied par 5 holes 7, 11 and an eye catching eagle on the final hole 18.

“I had a strategy to play safe on round one as I look forward the second day on Thursday. My first objective is to make the cut and polish up during the final day on Friday” Mutebi attested to Kawowo Sports.

Another Entebbe raised product Silver Opio returned 2- under par 69, a stroke better of Abraham Ainemani in third place.

Two golfers Saidi Mawa and Ronald Rugumayo are tied on fourth with level par (71 gross) apiece.

Emma Ogwang and Richard Baguma are both 1-over par (tied in 6th position with 72 gross apiece).

The trio of Robert Oluba, Vicent Byamukama and Brian Toolit are tied in the 8th position on 2- over par 73.

Only one lady Flavia Namakula is among the 33 professionals. She scored 75 on round one.

Round two will be played on Thursday which will be the determinant day to make the cut.

The closing round will be held on Friday before the main event on Saturday where close to 200 golfers have already confirmed to take part.

The professionals total kitty is Shs. 20M.

Leaderboard (Round 1 – 18 Holes)

1 – Herman Deco Mutebi – 67

2 – Silver Opio – 69

3 – Abraham Ainemani – 70

T4 – Saidi Mawa – 71

Ronald Rugumayo – 71

T6 – Emma Ogwang – 72

Richard Baguma – 72

T8 – Robert Oluba – 73

Vicent Byamukama – 73

Brian Toolit – 73

T11 – Henry Lujja – 74

Abbey Bagalana – 74

T13 – Flavia Namakula – 75

Deo Akope – 75

Gerald Kabuye – 75

T16 – Martin Ochaya – 76

Phillip Kasozi – 76

Joseph Mawejje – 76

Fred Wanzala – 76

Becca Mwanja – 76

T21 – Robert Happy – 77

Emma Opio Onito Jr. – 77

T23 – Denis Anguyo – 78

George Olayo – 78

Davis Kato – 78

Herman Mutawe – 78

T27 – Ismail Mohammod – 79

Dickson Lagoro – 79

Grace Ocici Onito – 79

30 – Ronald Bukenya – 80

31 – David Kamulindwa – 81

32 – Lawrence Muhenda – 85

33 – Hussein Bagalana (N/R)