Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has categorically come out to refute the allegations in sections of the media that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson has resigned.

By the break of Thursday, the social media was awash with information that Edgar Watson had stepped aside from his role as FUFA CEO.

Other news agencies went ahead to speculate the appointment of Watson as the new first vice president , a position occupied by the acting FUFA president Justus Mugisha.

Newly elevated FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein has since “rubbished” all the allegations, reassuring the public and FUFA stakeholders of calmness.

We do not know the intentions of the authors of such alarming news. We assure all our stakeholders that the house at FUFA is in order and there is tranquility. We call upon calmness from the football people and stakeholders. We are aware that when someone is doing well, there are attempts to bring him down. We are strong. The allegations are purely lies being peddled to tarnish the name of the federation before the public. People should know that the positions of on the executive are elective and that of the CEO is advertised and a timeline is followed. Edgar Watson is the FUFA CEO. Regard the information being released as heresay. Ahmed Hussein, FUFA Communications Director.

“It is our cardinal role to keep educating our stake holders of the media who are pertinent of the football development process” Hussein added.

Since Moses Magogo confirmed the stepping aside for two months as FUFA President, Mugisha (first vice president) took over the office.

There has been a lot of steam, tension and speculations as regards the fate at the football governing body administration.

Mugisha has since witnessed the unveiling of the new Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry at FUFA House on Monday, 30th September 2019.

The same event was also attended by Watson and some Executive Committee members.

He also warmly received the national U17 girls’ team from their triumphant COSAFA U17 expedition in Mauritius.

For starters, Edgar Watson is a former Uganda Cranes captain and has been FUFA CEO since 2009.