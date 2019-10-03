Vipers Sports Club have had an unembellished start to the season despite assembling a fine squad at the start of the season and many tipped them to be favorites to win this season’s league title.

However, the performance in their opening four games has created room to cast doubts despite remaining unbeaten. (Won two and drawn two).

Head coach Edward Golola is aware of the mild start and has called upon his troops to show consistency.

“We would like to be more consistent, but it’s something that we’re working on. It’s not easy to achieve so quickly. The effort from the players makes us believe that we will take less time to find it, as they are showing their professionalism.” He said as quoted by viperssc.co.ug

Vipers SC were held to a barren draw by SC Villa in the game played at Mandela National stadium on Wednesday.

Golola believes his charges struggled against SC Villa especially at the start despite improving later on.

“We struggled a little with getting into the game, and it wasn’t the start that we wanted. We improved later on, and had good phases of play. I think that we deserved more than a draw.”

“We wanted to win because we were thinking it was a very good opportunity to get the three points but after the 90 minutes, I think that result is fair for both. There were plenty of things and that result can be a good point if we win on Saturday against Proline FC at home.” He told the club website.

The soft spoken tactician however remains optimistic for improvement and picked some positives from the stalemate against SC Villa.

“But really, the positive things, we are going to analyze that, but there are things to improve. Also some players took one step more ahead, as with Watambara. Defensively as a team I think we were better competitively in the match and offensively in some moments, maybe we could do better and create more chances.”

Vipers SC will return to action on Saturday, 5th October 2019 at home against Proline FC.