Holding midfielder Bashir Kawooya has signed a one year deal with Jinja based fourth division entity St Jude Football Club.

Kawooya signed as a free agent having diligently at Kazo City FC in the Kampala fifth division.

“I am honoured to have signed one year at St Jude Football Club. They are a wonderful family, supportive in every way and I am ready and willing to serve wholeheartedly” Kawooya attested to Kawowo Sports.

Kawooya is a known workaholic with box to box attributes, often with timely tackle execution and is a good passer of the ball from all ranges.

St Jude FC has also signed goalkeeper Samanya Bogere, midfielder Andrew Bagaaga from Kiboga Young FC, striker Ali Magomu from Wakiso Giants and Osama Wasubwa among others.

St Jude features in the Eastern regional league, conducting their training sessions at the famous St Jude primary school play ground.

The team is coached by Isah Semalulu who is assisted by Michael Kabubiri.