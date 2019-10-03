Friday October 04, 2019

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

It’s a fixture that rarely disappoints and this comes at a time when both teams desperately need points.

Johnson Odong was one of the scorers when Police won 2-0 at Wankulukuku [Photo: John Batanudde] John Batanudde

Express FC, the hosts are seeking to win their first home game this campaign while Police want to leave the relegation zone where they have been since the kick-off of the campaign.

Last season, the Cops won 2-0 at Wankulukuku to mark the end of Kefa Kisala’s era at the club and any result similar to that could jeopardise his successor George Ssimwogerere’s tenure at the club as well.

With just four points in six games, the Red Eagles are aware that defeat to Abdallah Mubiru’s side will see them drop to the red zone.

Frank Kalanda will still be the key player for the hosts alongside Frank Ssenyondo and inspirational skipper Disan Galiwango.

They come into the game on the back a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Proline.

For Police, all eyes will be on Ben Ocen and Hood Kaweesa to deliver the goods as they seek to build on the narrow but important victory away to Kyetume FC.

Key Stat

In the last 12 league meetings, Express have won 4, lost 5 and 3 have been draws.