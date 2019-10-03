Onduparaka 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Onduparaka are now top of the Uganda Premier League after a hard fought 1-0 win over visitors Wakiso Giants on their first league game at the Green Light stadium, Arua this season.

Faizul Ibrahim scored the winner from a deflected shot as early as the sixth minute.

Karim Ndugwa, on return to face his former bosses should have given the Purple Sharks a lead earlier but was denied by the cross bar after he beat the advancing goalkeeper.

Kirizestom Ntambi, on his first start for Wakiso Giants also had had his shot parried away by Yusuf Wasswa.

The visitors remained the better team for most of the game but Onduparaka sat behind and threatened on the counter.

Twice in the second half, they forced good saves from Derrick Emukule to keep the score line tight while at the other end, Geoffrey Sserunkuma was twice denied by the impressive Caterpillars goalie on the day.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s men are now top of the table with 12 points from five games while Wakiso Giants are a distant 8th on the 16-team log with five points adrift.