Wakiso Giants Football Club will play their next league game against Mbarara City Football club at Muteesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The Purple Sharks host their games at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso but the same venue will host another event on Saturday, 5th October 2019, the same day Wakiso Giants FC are supposed to host Mbarara City FC.

The League secretariat has on Thursday afternoon confirmed the change of venue for the aforementioned game.

“The secretariat has received a letter from Wakiso Giants FC requesting to change their venue for #MD51 Wakiso Giants FC vs Mbarara City FC from Kabaka Kyabaggu Sport stadium – Wakiso to Betway Muteesa II stadium because the stadium was earlier booked for another activity by the owners,” reads the statement.

“The Secretariat has granted their permission and the said match will be played at Betway Muteesa II stadium- Wankulukuku. The date and time remain unchanged.”

Wakiso Giants return to action on the back of a 1-0 loss to Onduparaka FC and will be seeking redemption against the Ankole Lions who won 2-0 against Busoga United in their last game.

Mbarara City FC IS 7th on the log with 8 points while Wakiso Giants FC are 8th on 7 points.