9th Independence Day Golf Tournament:

Professionals: Sunday, 6 th – Tuesday, 8 th October 2019

Sunday, 6 – Tuesday, 8 October 2019 Main Tournament (Amateurs and Corporate World): Wednesday, 9th October 2019

*At Palm Valley Golf Course, Kakungulu Estate

Close to 150 golfers shall be engaged in the 9th edition of the Pepsi Independence Golf Tournament at the 9 hole Palm Valley Golf Course in the Kakungulu Estate, off Entebbe road.

This year’s tournament will run along the theme “Tee off Against Breast Cancer” .

The championship was officially launched at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Kampala on Thursday, 3rd October 2019.

Initiated in 2010, the Pepsi Golf independence tournament will this year slated to take place on 09th October.

The championship will attract over 150 golf players from different golf clubs across the country that will participate in a competition with prizes to be rewarded at the end of the tournament.

This 9th edition is dedicating the tournament to breast cancer awareness and early detection.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Amos Nzeyi tees off on hole one at Palm Valley Golf and Country Club. He is among the golfers confirmed to take part

October being the breast Cancer awareness month and the month when Uganda commemorates her 57th independence, CBL sought an opportunity for participants and consumers to both celebrate and embrace talent for community support and development geared towards fighting the Cancer scourge in Uganda through the golf sport Tracy Kakuru Otatina, Corporate Communications Manager

“Our 2019 theme for this golf tournament is Tee off against breast Cancer whose chief purpose is to procure a Cancer machine that will aid in early detection of all types of cancer because there still exists a gap in early detection support, hence fueling our decision to take on methods to deliver awareness through diagnosing the disease at an early stage. All these years we have been inviting our partners, well-wishers, staff, for free participation in a friendly but competitive tournament, but this time round our green fees will be at UGX 100,000, and together with our partners’ funds, we will be in position to procure the much needed machine” Kakuru revealed.

David Sekitoleko, Business Development Consultant at Sheraton Hotel Kampala notes

“I have been involved in the game of Golf over the years, and for this edition we shall have both professionals, and amateurs play in this tournament. Every year that the tournament is held, Pepsi and its partners put up a kitty that the professionals play for, and this edition will see professionals play for 30 million in a 3 day competition set to kick off on Sunday 6th, to Tuesday 8th, then on 9th October (Independence Day), the amateurs and corporate players will converge at palm valley for a half day competition.” Ssekitoleko remarked.

Sekitoleko emphasized that the number of players will be limited since it’s a nine course hole, which will be played twice, to aid competition for all the pro participants.

130 players will play on 9th after the approx. 35 pros have tussled it out for the 30 million prize.

“Over the years we have received support from various partner’s for the previous editions in cash and in kind, which has aided us to organize the event annually, and this year we are pleased to reveal our list of partners including; Clarkson Insurance who have supported us with UGX 15 million, ICEA which has offered to insure the cancer machine not forgetting other sponsors like , Stanbic Bank, fireworks Advertising, brainchild BCW, Mukwano Group, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, RI Distributors, and Uganda Breweries Limited. I wish to call upon more individuals, and companies to join us towards this noble cause, and I believe through collaborated efforts more can be achieved,” concluded Mrs. Otatina.

Pepsi Martha Babirye with a powerful driving off off Tee Box number one at Palm Valley Golf Course last year. She won the female event

The professionals, fresh from the 22nd JBG tourney at Entebbe Golf Club will tee off on Sunday, 6th October and wind up on Tuesday, 8th October 2019 for their 54 holes competition.

The main event will be held on Independence Day (9th October 2019) under the stable-ford format.

There is a planned dinner and a colourful prize giving ceremony where top performers will take home varying prizes.