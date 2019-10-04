Samson Kirya said he ‘can’t wait to play for the great SC Villa’ again after being out through injury for over a year now.

The goalkeeper tore a ligament towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign and missed the whole of last season.

“I am glad to be back,” said Kirya in a video on the club twitter. “It has been quite a long time ever since I got injured. I have been out for over a year,” he added before thanking the Jogoos family for the support throughout.

I would like to thank the family of SC Villa for all you have done for me. You loved me and showed that am part of you and you are part of me. Samson Kirya, SC Villa goalkeeper

“Back in training and I have trained for over a week now and I feel am getting back in shape again and I can’t wait to play again for this great club.”

Kirya, one of the highly rated and fast rising goalkeepers in the country was on the bench in the goalless draw at home to Vipers SC on Wednesday.

He was named the best goalkeeper of the season in the 2017/18 season.