Vipers SC 1-0 Proline

Vipers SC returned to winning ways with a hard fought 1-0 win over Proline at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Fahad Bayo scored the winner in the second half to hand the Venoms their third win of the campaign.

The former Proline forward broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with right back Paul Willa providing the assist.

The win lifts the Venoms to 5th on the table with 11 points from five games while Proline stay at the base of the log with zero points in five games.

Meanwhile, the visitors had to make an amendment in their starting XI with Mahad Yaya and Edirisa Lubega scrapped off the line up due to failure to present licenses.

The two players had earlier featured for the side including the last league outing when they beat Express FC 2-1 on Tuesday.