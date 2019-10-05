Uganda Premier League

Busoga United FC vs SC Villa – Mighty Arena

SC Villa will make the trip to Jinja on Saturday to face Busoga United FC in high spirits following their decent start to the season that has seen them lose just one game.

A win against eternal rivals Express FC followed by a goalless draw against Vipers SC gives coach Edward Kaziba a feeling that there has been progress and hopes to build onto that momentum.

“There are many positives realized so far since the season started. We may not be where we want to be but I’m happy that have improved a lot since our first game. I hope we can carry on with that momentum.”

Kaziba seems to have figured out his starting line-up and this has helped the team to jell together and play as a unit.

Bashir Mutanda has not scored this season but offers a lot upfront for the Jogoos and the supporting cast of David Owori, Derrick Ndahiro, and Emmanuel Kalyowa among others have equally been important.

The gaffer believes the game against Busoga United FC will be tricky but he is optimistic his charges can garner maximum points.

“It is always tough to play in Jinja and Busoga United FC are coming into this game on the back of a loss to Mbarara. That makes it tougher because they will be seeking recovery but we are prepared and ready to fight for all three points.”

On the other hand, the hosts have had a stop-start season so far, losing four games and winning just two.

Coach Abbey Kikomeko insists his charges must show commitment and will come into Saturday’s clash hoping for redemption.

“We have failed to keep consistency in the games played so far and that has affected us. SC Villa have had a good start but we shall up our game to make sure we bounce back.”

It should be noted that this encounter will be played at the Mighty Arena. This is the first time Busoga United is hosting games at this venue this season after FUFA giving green light to the stadium.

The school side has hosted their first three home games at FUFA Technical Centre, winning one (3-1 against Bright Stars FC) and losing two (1-0 against KCCA FC and Onduparaka FC).

SC Villa is third on the log with 11 points while Busoga United FC occupies 10th spot with 6 points.