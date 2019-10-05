Confederation of East and Central Africa (CECAFA) General Secretary Nicholas Musonye has duly confirmed that two more tournaments will be hosted in Uganda before the close of business this year.

The tournaments in the box include the CECAFA U17 girls and the flagship CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Musonye made the confirmation as he was addressing the media during a press conference at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Uganda on Friday, 4th October 2019.

The development follows the successful CECAFA U20 championship that is due to conclude at the Njeru with an explosive finale between rivals Kenya and Tanzania on Saturday.

Flanked by the body’s communications manager Rogers Mulindwa, Isa Magoola (CECAFA U20 Local Organizing Committee, Njeru) and the vice president of the Burundi Football Association, Aimable Nsabimana, Musonye hinted on FUFA’s exceptional abilities to host the event.

We have had a flawless tournament as the CECAFA U20 tournament has been played in Uganda. I therefore thank Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) under the leadership of Moses Magogo for the special organization of this event. We have two other tournaments that will be hosted in Uganda later this year. That is the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup and CECAFA U17 tournaments. Nicholas Musonye, Secretary General CECAFA

Musonye also lauded the Government of Uganda and the entire football family for the special treatment accorded to the U20 boys challenge cup.

I also thank the Government of Uganda and the entire football family in Uganda for blessing environment to support this youth championship which was played in two distant venues (Gulu and Njeru). Nicholas Musonye, Secretary General CECAFA

FUFA Media Cecafa U20 Championship in Uganda when Uganda Hippos faced Eritrea at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

The CECAFA U20 boys challenge cup will conclude on Saturday afternoon when Kenya squares up with Tanzania in the final at Njeru in a repeat of the earlier group B clash which ended two all.

11 countries with the exception of Rwanda registered for the U20 boys event.

Host country Uganda was joined by Djibouti, Zanzibar, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya and Somalia.

According to Musonye, the CECAFA U17 girls and the trademark Senior Challenge Cup may be played concurrently in December (1st – 19th December 2019) in Uganda.

The details about the venues to be used and the confirmations for the participating teams remain scanty at large.

The CECAFA U20 boys challenge cup had last been played in 2010 when Uganda lifted the trophy in Eritrea.