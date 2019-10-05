Saturday October 5, 2019

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

After failing to win in three games on the bounce, Wakiso Giants host Mbarara City at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Saturday eager to get their mojo back.

The Purple Sharks last won 1-0 against Tooro United and have since lost to Bul and Onduparaka and drawn with Bright Stars.

“We can’t afford dropping points,” said Kefa Kisala. “We have been unlucky in the previous games as we got results that our performance never deserved but we must react,” he added.

Karim Ndugwa could maintain his starting place ahead of Geoffrey Sserunkuma but face a tough task against the backline manned by the fast rising Hilary Mukundane.

In attack, they must be wary of Paul Mucureezi and Brian Aheebwa who have been inspirational for the side that lie 7th on the log with 8 points, one position and point above their hosts on the day.