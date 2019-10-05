Uganda Premier League

Maroons FC vs Onduparaka FC

Maroons stadium, Luzira

Onduparaka Football Club will make the trip to Luzira to face Maroons FC with the target of winning to maintain their grip at the top.

The Caterpillars despite losing key players have had a good start that has seen them go top of the log on 12 points same as BUL FC but the latter have a game in hand.

Victory against Wakiso Giants FC in midweek gives the Arua based side confidence to take on wounded Maroon FC who lost 2-0 to BUL FC on Tuesday.

Under coach Livingstone Mbabazi who is at the club for his second stint, Onduparaka has improved from the team they were last season.

Skipper Gadafi Wahab is enjoying a good run and has been key to the team since recovering from an injury that ruled him out for the bigger part of last season.

He has been named man of the match in Onduparaka’s last two league games that is against Busoga United and Wakiso Giants FC.

The immensely talented midfielder will be the main player to look out for in this game.

Maroons FC under Douglas Bamweyana have equally had a decent start to the season that saw them put up a winning streak of three games before the loss to BUL FC this week.

The Prison Warders will hope they can make quick amends against visiting Onduparaka FC.

The two sides have had four league meetings Maroons FC wnning twice, Onduraparaka FC getting one win with the other encounter ending in a barren draw.

Onduparaka FC is top of the table with 12 points while Maroons FC are 4th on 9 points