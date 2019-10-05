International Friendly Match: Sunday, 13th October 2019

Nigeria Vs Brazil – Singapore National Stadium, Kallang

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed a high billed international build up match with South American giants Brazil during the forthcoming international break on Sunday, 13th October 2019.

The two countries will lock horns at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang city.

This game will be officiated by Singaporean referee Jansen Foo as the centre referee.

Foo will be assisted by compatriots Abdul Hannan (first assistant referee), Ong Chai Lee (second assistant referee) and G. Letchman (fourth official).

Courtesy Jansen Foo

This will be the first clash between the A teams of both countries since five –time world champions Brazil condemned the Nigeria Super Eagles 3-0 during an international friendly game at the National Stadium, Abuja in June 2003.

Nigeria is preparing for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers where they are pooled in group L alongside Sierra Leone, Benin and South African nation Lesotho.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes will also be actively involved on this day with an international friendly match away to Ethiopia in Bahrdar town.

New Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named only players based outside the boarders of the country led by skipper and first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango.