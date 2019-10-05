Busoga United 1-1 SC Villa

Substitute Emmanuel Wasswa came off the bench to score the leveller as SC Villa held hosts Busoga United in a lunch time kick off at The Mighty Arena.

Boban Zirintusa gave the hosts a lead in the 18th minute after Joel Madondo was brought down in the area.

Madondo could have doubled the lead but his effort rattled the cross bar.

With ten minutes to the final whistle, SC Villa drew level through Wasswa.

The former Ndejje University skipper capitalised on a poor clearance from the hosts defence to stab home.

Edward Kaziba’s boys are now third on the table with 12 points while Busoga United are 9th with 7 points.