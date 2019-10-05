Saturday October 5, 2019

Vipers SC Vs Proline – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Vipers host Proline targeting a routine win to end a match streak without managing maximum points.

The Venoms, much fancied by many to lift this season’s title have dropped four points in their last two league games and failure to win at home to Proline will put their favourite tag on the line.

With just one defeat in 15 previous league meetings, Vipers are favourites coming into the game but Proline will not be a walk in the park.

Just last season, they eliminated the Venoms enroute to winning their only Uganda Cup trophy and have players capable of stunning the Venoms.

Ivan Bogere and Edirisa Lubega will be vital in the hunt for goals while Vipers OBs Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza, Alfred Leku and Yusuf Mukisa will also have a point to prove.

The hosts will hope danger man Fahad Bayo dons his goal scoring boots on the day while Daniel Sserunkuma and Abraham Ndugwa must show up.

Elsewhere, KCCA host Bright Stars, SC Villa are away to Busoga United, Wakiso Giants host Mbarara City while URA are at home to BUL FC.

In Fort Portal, Tooro United host league debutants Kyetume FC.