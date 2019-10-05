Wakiso Giants 2-1 Mbarara City

Tom Masiko and Kirizestom Ntambi scored in the first half to hand Wakiso Giants a 2-1 win over visiting Mbarara City at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Ibrahim Oriti scored the Ankole Lions consolation goal in the second half.

Masiko put the Sharks in the lead inside five minutes after Viane Sekajugo was fouled in the area.

The former KCCA midfielder sent goalie Tom Ikaara the wrong way.

Karim Ndugwa was moments later denied by the wood work on a good turn while Ikaara did well to keep Sekajugo’s shot away from hitting the net in a first half the hosts dominated.

At the other end, a cutback by Paul Mucureezi was cleared away for danger to keep the score margin slim.

With a minute into added time in the first half, Ntambi opened his account at the club with a header off Masiko corner to all but seal victory for Kefa Kisala side.

The second half saw the visitors dominate proceedings and got a goal through Oriti off a good counter with Mucureezi bagging the assist after Ibrahim Kiyemba failed to clear the lines.

The Purple Sharks had gone three games without a win and the maximum points lift them to 5th on the table with 10 points while Ankole Lions stay 8th with eight points.