2019 World Championships 10,000m gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei has lauded fellow Ugandan Abdallah Mande for his “motivation and brotherhood” on track en route to victory on Sunday.

The 2019 World Cross Country Champion beat Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha who came second to win silver with 26:49:34 (PB) and Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto finished third to take bronze in 26:50:32.

Just before Cheptegei took the lead with about 8400m ran, and 22 minutes gone, Mande – who had earlier set the pace for the first for nearly the first five minutes – seemed to chat with him as he went wide to pave way, the former later claiming gold.

Speaking to IAAF media after the race, Cheptegei thanked Mande for his contribution.

It was really amazing for me to run with him (Mande). He gave me alot of motivation, and that kind of brotherhood, because it was going to be hard without him.

Mande finished 17th in 28:31:49 and after the race, he took the Uganda flag to go and celebrate the gold with his compatriot.