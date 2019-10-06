2019 Doha IAAF World Championships | Men’s 10,000m | 8:00pm (UGA Time)

As the action in Doha, Qatar will be coming to an end, Ugandans Mande Abdallah and Josua Cheptegei will be looking to make strong claims in the 10,000m at the Khalifa International Stadium tonight.

IAAF Diamond League | Jiro Mochizuki Joshua Cheptegei

All eyes will mostly focus on favourite Cheptegei – who was a laughing stock as several Ugandans ridiculed his bizarre finish at the 2017 World Cross Championships in Kampala.

However since then, he has claimed the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Denmark, gold medal in 10,000 metres in the 2018 Australia Commonwealth games and silver at 2017 London Worlds in a personal best time of 26:49.94.

This 25-lap race will find Uganda already celebrating Halimah Nakaayi’s 800m gold she won on Monday night.

Cheptegei and Mande (27:22.89) will have to put up with pretty fast competitors in Ethiopian trio Yomif Kejelcha, Hagos Gebrhiwet, Selemon Barega and Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto who hold this year’s fastest times.

Britain’s Mo Farah will not feature after retiring from the event.