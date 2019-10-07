Matchday Seven of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League was littered with goals in all the eight games that were played.

An eight goal thriller between Express FC and Police FC on Friday set the pace for the weekend that saw 21 goals scored across the different grounds.

Kyetume FC stunned Tooro United FC in Fort Portal, KCCA FC were held at home by Bright Stars FC while Onduparaka FC extended their impressive run with a hard fought win against Maroons FC.

Joel Muyita brings you the players that he thinks stood out for their respective teams to form Match Day Seven Best XI

Goalkeeper: Yusuf Wasswa (Onduparaka FC)

Another clean sheet to his name following Onduparaka FC 1-0 against Maroons FC. The Caterpillars have kept five in the six games they have played this season.

Wasswa denied Rashid Agau to deny Maroons FC taking the lead and kept his composure throughout the game to help his team maintain the grip at the top of the table.

Right Back: Douglas Muganga (Busoga United FC)

Muganga was on top of his game for Busoga United FC against SC Villa and was eventually named man of the match.

This is the second time this season that the right back has been named man of the match, the other coming against Bright Stars FC.

Left Back: Disan Galiwango (Express FC)

Arguably the best player for Express FC this season despite the club having a dismal start in the games played so far.

Galiwango had a good performance against Police FC and also got onto the score sheet to take his goal tally to two this season.

Centre Back: Richard Ayiko (Onduparaka FC)

A rock in Onduparaka’s back line and the reason why the Caterpillars have had a descent start conceding just one goal in six games.

His partnership with Muhammed Rashid is characterized with compusre, good game reading and resilience.

Ayiko who was facing his former bosses Maroons FC was solid in defence to tame Rashid Agau and Steven Mukwala.

Centre Back: Fahad Kawooya (Wakiso Giants FC)

A player that has featured in every game for Wakiso Giants FC since their times in the FUFA Big League and has continued to be a key pillar in their defence.

Kawooya put up a man of the match performance as the Purple Sharks bounced back from their loss to Odnuparaka FC to defeat Mbarara City FC.

Defensive midfield: Ibrahim Faizul Anini (Onduparaka FC)

A vital goal against Wakiso Giants FC coupled with a man of the match performance against Maroons FC continues to show how the combative midfielder has been important to Onduparaka FC this season.

He was in my team for match day six and his performance against Maroons FC where he made timely interceptions and patrolled the midfield sees him return to the team for match day seven.

Central midfield: Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants FC)

His calmness and intelligence will be very important for the Purple Sharks. He exhibited such against Mbarara City on Saturday.

Ntambi went ahead to appear on the score sheet heading home the second goal as Wakiso Giants FC won 2-1.

Winger: Frank Ssenyondo (Express FC)

The diminutive winger brings pace, dribbling and entertainment to a boring Express FC side.

He assisted once and also scored a goal as Express FC outwitted Police 5-3 a thrilling encounter played at Muteesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Friday.

Forward: Fahad Aziz Bayo (Vipers SC)

Scored the lone goal as Vipers SC edged Proline and continued to show how important he has been for the Venoms since joining them.

Bayo has now scored four league goals in five games and has six goals across all competitions at Vipers SC.

Forward: Frank Kalanda (Express FC)

He was on fire against Police FC scoring a brace and also registering an assist in the 5-3 win for the Red Eagles.

He had a fine finish outside the area when he run for a long ball and tapped it past on rushing Police FC goalkeeper.

Forward: Joseph Jjanjali (Bright Stars FC)

On loan from Vipers SC, Joseph Jjanjali was impressive for Bright Stars FC against KCCA FC on Saturday.

He gave Bright Stars FC the lead before KCCA FC rallied back to level matters through substitute Steven Sserwadda in a game that was highlighted by a would be legitimate goal for the visitors that was ruled out.

Coach: Livingstone Mbabazi (Onduparaka FC)

Honourable Mentions: Edwin Kiwanuka (Bright Stars FC), Vincent Kayizzi (Kyetume FC), Paul Willa(Vipers SC), Musitafa Kiiza(KCCA FC)