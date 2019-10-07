Jonathan McKinstry heaped praise on the interim staff that has been in charge of Uganda Cranes since the departure of Sebastien Desabre.

Muburu alongside team manager Geoffrey Massa and kitsman Frank Bumpeje [Fufa Media] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

The team headed by Abdallah Mubiru have won all three competitive matches in charge including a big 3-0 victory away to Burundi in the Chan 2020 qualifiers with the Irish revealing they will see out the return leg.

“The interim staff has been excellent with that big away win (3-0 vs Burundi,” he told Daily Monitor in an interview before he added.

“Yes I’ll be with the team but the game, I think, has come too early for me,” he explained.

“I’ll be involved by offering guidance where necessary but they will continue and see out the game.

The former Rwanda and Sierra Leone coach also believes there is no reason to bring his own staff.

“Yes I’ve worked with some staff where I’ve been but for me really it’s about where the gaps are,” he said.

“I’ll assess my team and see. There is no point for me bringing someone from out if there’s a Ugandan doing the same job. I want to win things but also I want to help develop my fellow coaches. My contract might end in three years, but once I’ve gone, I want my legacy to continue.

McKinstry’s first assignment will be a friendly match on October 13 away to Ethiopia.